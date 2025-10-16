Today, October 16, an X user shared a post sharing his experience after buying a Panasonic TV. In his post, the user identified as Amit Lakhani said that one should never buy a Panasonic smart TV in India, and if anyone has one, they should never send it to authorised repair centers, calling them frauds. Wonder why? "They came, checked my 50 inch Panasonic TV, said that there's motherboard issue, Rs. 6300 was the cost told to me assuring it'll be all ok. Following day I get a call saying that the panel is damaged and there will be 2 lines coming on the screen, if you want to get it repaired, the panel would cost Rs 44,000. When I told the guy that there wasn't any panel issue he said, better use it the way it is now or buy a new TV coz it's cheaper than the cost of panel," the post read. Lakhani further said that Panasonic charged him for an unknown repair and created another bigger issue and ruined the TV, and delivered it back. "@PanasonicIndia have the most unprofessional technicians, their service centers are at dingy places, worse than the regular repair shops and on top of it one person took a bumpy ride with my 50 inch smart TV on an e rickshaw. No way a TV repair should be handled like this, you took the money but lost your customer's trust," his post added. 'I Felt Like I Was Back in Japan': Japanese Expat Shares Experience of Travelling by Mumbai Metro Line 3, Calls Aqua Line Services 'Clean, Safe, and Perfectly on Time' (Watch Video).

Never Buy a Panasonic Smart TV in India, Says X User

Never buy @panasonic smart TV in India and if you have it then never send it to authorised repair centers, these centres are frauds ! They came, checked my 50 inch Panasonic TV, said that there's motherboard issue, Rs. 6300 was the cost told to me assuring it'll be all ok.… pic.twitter.com/nCUOEyfAzR — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

