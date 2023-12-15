In another incident of dog attack, a minor girl suffered injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked her on Barewal Road in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday, December 13. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the girl walking on the road before the stray dogs surround her and start biting her. The girl sustained injuries on her head and arm. Following this, she was rushed to the government hospital. Leopard Spotted in Ludhiana: Big Cat Seen Strolling Inside Residential Area of City, Operation Underway to Trap Leopard (Watch Video).

Ludhiana Dog Attack

A group of stray dogs brutally attacked a little girl on Barewal Road in #Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/FNn9lpqsCE — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 15, 2023

