Panic engulfed the residents of Central Green Society in Punjab's Ludhiana after a leopard entered the residential area and wandered around. A video from the spot shows the big cat taking a stroll inside the housing complex late at night. A resident of the area also reportedly spotted the big cat. Upon receiving information, the police from Sardar police station rushed to the spot and sealed the area. The Forest Department is making all-out efforts to catch the leopard prowling inside residential area. SHO Gurpreet Singh of Sadar police said, "The area is currently being checked". Leopard Spotted In Maharashtra: Big Cat Seen Strolling in Cashew Farm in Sindhudurg Village, Residents In Panic (Watch Video).

Leopard Enters Residential Area in Ludhiana:

A leopard entered in Central Green Society on Pakkhowal Road in Ludhiana late at night. A person living in the society spotted the leopard, and the visuals have been captured on the cameras installed in the society. Upon receiving information, the Sadar police station reached the… pic.twitter.com/xSDdZPBye4 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 8, 2023

