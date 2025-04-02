In a dramatic rescue at Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar railway station, a 14-year-old girl slipped while attempting to board a moving train but was saved by a quick-thinking GRP constable. The incident, captured on CCTV on March 28 at 12:50 PM, shows the girl losing her footing and nearly falling into the gap between the train and the platform. Acting swiftly, the constable rushed forward and pulled her to safety, preventing a major tragedy. The video of the heroic act has since gone viral, earning praise from netizens. In recognition of his bravery, the DGP announced a reward of INR 10,000 for the constable’s courageous efforts. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Presumed Dead for 1-and-Half Years Returns To Stun Family and Police, While 4 Individuals Accused of Her Murder Languish in Jail.

14-Year-Old Slips While Boarding Train, Saved by GRP Jawan

#MadhyaPradesh's In Ashok Nagar, a 14-year-old girl slipped from a moving train, GRP Jawan saved the girl's life by showing bravery, video of GRP constable's courage went viral, DGP announced a reward of Rs 10,000!! pic.twitter.com/lPIquch48z — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 1, 2025

