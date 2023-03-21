In a bizarre incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, bachelor or single devotees were seen thronging the Billam Bavji temple in Jawad village for a 'quick marriage' solution. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 51-second video clip shows bachelor men offering prayers as they look for solutions to get married quickly. It is believed that the temple assures parents that their children's marriages will be completed soon. As per reports, the Billam Bavji temple remains open for devotees for nine days a year, from Rangpanchami to Rangteras. The temple is located about 15 km from Neemuch headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. Old Video of Dalit Woman Being Thrashed in Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral Again With Wrong Context, Uttar Pradesh Police Reveal Truth.

Bachelor Devotees Throng Billam Bavji Temple in Jawad Village

