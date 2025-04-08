A fire broke out earlier today at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, causing significant damage to the seminar hall. A video showing the raging flames and black smoke coming out of the medical college has surfaced on social media. Authorities are currently assessing the situation, and further details are awaited. Madhya Pradesh Train Fire: Blaze Erupts at Passenger-Less Rear Coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express Near Itarsi Railway Station.

Madhya Pradesh Fire

