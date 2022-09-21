The Madhya Pradesh High Court called for the original record from the National Testing Agency of the girl who received zero marks in this year's NEET examination. As per reports, when the NEET 2022 results were announced, the girl was shocked to find that she had received zero marks.

Girl Receives Zero Marks in This Year’s NEET

Madhya Pradesh HC calls for original record from National Testing Agency of girl who received zero marks in this year's NEET — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)