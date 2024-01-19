On Friday, January 19, the Madhya Pradesh Government announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. As per news agency ANI, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday on January 22 for all private and govt universities in the state. The development comes after the state government announced a half day for all government offices in the state on January 22. Madhya Pradesh Govt Declares Half Day Holiday for All Government Offices in State on January 22 for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 19, 2024.

Madhya Pradesh Holiday on January 22:

In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Madhya Pradesh govt has announced a holiday on 22nd January for all private and govt universities in the state: Madhya Pradesh govt — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

