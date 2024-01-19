Mumbai, January 19: Preparations are in full swing to welcome Lord Ram and inaugurate the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22. The third day of the pre-consecration ceremonies at Ayodhya saw the idol of Ram Lalla being brought into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. Later, the idol of Lord Ram was placed in the "Garbha Griha" of the temple, thereby making a momentous milestone in the temple's history ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony.

In Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a blast occurred at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Badlapur, resulting in five injuries. On the other hand, a man from Mumbai approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the Maharashtra Government's decision to build a 120-acre theme park at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The petitioner called the state government's decision an "environmental disaster".

Globally, the tension between Iran and Pakistan continued for the third day as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, cut short his Davos visit following Iran-Pakistan retaliatory strikes. Earlier, Pakistan launched attacks against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran a day after threatening Tehran with "serious consequences. India and Pakistan's neighbour China witnessed a major population decline for the second consecutive year after the country reported a record-low birth rate.

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat when a boat carrying school children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. 12 children and two teachers died in the said incident. Miles away from Gujarat, a shocking case of animal cruelty came to light in Tamil Nadu, where a YouTuber and his friend allegedly fed a live rooster to a bull in Salem. On the other hand, five people died after a fire broke out at a house in the Pitampura area.

In the sporting world, India suffered a crushing defeat after it lost the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match to Uzbekistan by 0-3 defeat. Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen supporting the women's hockey team, who faced Germany in the first semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024. In cricket, Australian captain Pat Cummins surpassed former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie to become the ninth-highest wicket-taker for his country in tests.