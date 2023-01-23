Ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar were seen praying at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The trio are part of India's squad, which beat New Zealand in a one-sided encounter to have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Suryakumar later said that they prayed for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery as the Indian wicketkeeper continues to recuperate after suffering a serious car accident in December 2022. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Sangeet Ceremony Begins at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple:

Madhya Pradesh | Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and performed Baba Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti. pic.twitter.com/nnyFRLMbfa — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

