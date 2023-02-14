A speeding car hit two police personnel in Raisen. One of them died during treatment while the other policeman lost his leg in the accident. A video of the horrific accident has surfaced on social media. The video shows that the policemen were on night patrolling duty when the speeding car lost control and rammed into them in Bareli town of the district. Police have booked the accused under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Viral Video: Nurse and YouTuber Hurl Abuses, Pull Each Other’s Hair Inside Hospital in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

Raisen Accident Video:

