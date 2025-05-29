In a dramatic courtroom exchange, 60-year-old chemistry professor Mamta Pathak, accused of murdering her husband by electrocution, stunned the Madhya Pradesh High Court with a scientific rebuttal. When asked about post-mortem burn findings, she confidently explained the difficulty of visually distinguishing thermal and electric burns, citing chemical reactions, metal deposition, and the need for lab analysis. The alleged murder occurred in April 2021, when Mamta reportedly gave her husband, Dr. Neeraj Pathak, sleeping pills before electrocuting him. A voice note from the deceased and the driver’s statement became crucial evidence. Their turbulent marriage and past abuse allegations further complicated the case. Previously sentenced to life by a sessions court, Mamta appealed and is currently out on bail. The division bench has reserved its verdict after the April 29 hearing. The courtroom moment has sparked widespread attention online. Husband's Girlfriend Not 'Relative' for Wife to Allege Cruelty, Says Gujarat High Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC FIR Against Man's Paramour.

Professor Uses Chemistry to Counter Murder Charge in Court

इन बुजुर्ग महिला का नाम ममता पाठक है ये एक प्रोफेसर रह चुकी हैं। इनको अपने पति की हत्या का दोषी ठहराया गया था। जिस वजह से ये, Mamta Pathak vs State of Madhya Pradesh केस में खुद ही लीगल प्रैक्टिस कर रहीं हैं। इसीलिए कहा जाता है कि शिक्षा बहुत जरूरी है ताकि आपका हक कोई न छीन सके। pic.twitter.com/WwMYOh4Sea — Dr. Dashrath Sagar (@DrDashrathSagar) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)