A YouTuber who made disparaging statements against the Seva Bharathi trust, an organisation affiliated with the RSS, was recently ordered by the Madras High Court to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages. No one may use their constitutional right to free speech and expression to violate the privacy of others or damage their reputation, according to a ruling issued by Judge N Satish Kumar on March 6. The Seva Bharathi Trust in Tamil Nadu was thereafter instructed to receive the money from one Surender, also known as Naathikan, for making disparaging remarks that connected the trust to the 2020 deaths in custody of two Christian men, P Jayaraj and his son Bennix. Madras High Court Grants Conditional Bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar After Supreme Court's Order.

Madras HC Orders YouTuber to Pay Rs 50 Lakh Damages to Seva Bharathi

Madras High Court orders YouTuber to pay ₹50 lakh damages to Seva Bharathi for false allegations report by @ayeshaarvind https://t.co/9jM6a8p4qw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)