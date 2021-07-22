The heavy downpour in Mumbai, causing massive damage to railway tracks, waterlogging etc., has resulted in the diversion of 33 trains, cancellation of 48 while 51 trains have been short terminated, said the Central Railway on Thursday:

Maharashtra | 33 trains diverted, 51 short terminated, 48 cancelled and 14 short originating due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, leading to massive damage, track washouts, mud on tracks, waterlogging etc: Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)