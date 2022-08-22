In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old young man named Sandesh Dalvi, who got injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations in Bamanwada, was declared dead today on August 22. The young man got injured & was taken to Cooper hospital and later to Nanavati hospital on August 19, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Check ANI's tweet:

Maharashtra | A 24-year-old man namely Sandesh Dalvi, who got injured during #DahiHandi in Bamanwada & was admitted to Cooper Hospital on Aug 19th & later to Nanavati Hospital, has been declared dead today at 2100hrs: BMC — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

