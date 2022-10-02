A seven-year-old boy died during treatment after he was critically injured in an e-scooter battery blast in Maharashtra. The blast occurred while the e-scooter was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar. The explosion reportedly took place between 4:30 am and 5 am on September 23 in the Ram Das Nagar area. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, said Manikpur Police Station. Andhra Pradesh: Electric-Scooter Blast Kills 40-Year-Old Man Amid Unabated EV Fires.

Maharashtra | A 7-year-old child died during treatment today after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast that occurred while it was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar. Case registered; further investigation initiated: Manikpur Police Station — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)