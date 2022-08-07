Fire erupted in Mumbai on Sunday in slums in Reay Road area. The fire broke out reportedly due to a cylinder blast in the area. Fire tenders have reached the spot and no injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Maharashtra | A fire broke out in slums in Reay road area in Mumbai reportedly due to a cylinder blast. Fire tenders reached the spot. No injuries so far. Further details shall follow pic.twitter.com/8s4ujM0l9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

