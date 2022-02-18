Indian actress Kavya Thapar, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films was arrested after she hit a car under the influence of alcohol and used foul language with the police. She has been sent to judicial custody as of now.

Read Here:

Maharashtra | Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

