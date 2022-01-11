Casting couch director arrested by police from Titwala in Mumbai for demanding sexual favours from actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused, said Dhananjay Ligade, Inspector, Malad PS.

Maharashtra | An alleged casting couch director arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused: Dhananjay Ligade, Inspector, Malad PS pic.twitter.com/dk87w0704R — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)