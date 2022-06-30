Mumbai received light to medium rainfall on June 29, meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai is also receiving rainfall today. however, Andheri Subway has been temporarily closed due to waterlogging. Traffic has been diverted to Gokhale Road. Commuters are requested to take note, informed Mumbai Traffic Police.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Andheri Subway in Mumbai temporarily closed due to waterlogging. Traffic diverted to Gokhale Road. Commuters are requested to take note: Mumbai Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)