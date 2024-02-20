The Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in Education and Jobs today, February 20. Notably, the decision comes after the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. After the government's decision, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said that the decision of the government was taken by keeping election and votes in mind. "This is a betrayal to the Maratha community. Maratha community won't trust you. We will benefit only from our original demands," he said. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Maratha Reservation Bill

Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in Education and Jobs passed by Maharashtra Assembly. pic.twitter.com/JcaFAwpZHl — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

