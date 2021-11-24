Central Railway on Wednesday said it is reverting the platform ticket price from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

