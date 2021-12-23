Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a review meeting on Thursday at 10 PM with the COVID-19​ task force regarding the rise of new Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in the state.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will hold a review meeting at 10 pm tonight with the Task Force regarding the COVID situation in the state. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)