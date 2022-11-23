A shocking video of a school principal sleeping inside a classroom after allegedly drinking has emerged on social media. The incident was reported from a school in Melghat of Amravati. In the video, the shirtless principal can be seen sleeping it off on the floor of the classroom. The reports said that the man was in an inebriated state. Snake Pops Out of ATM Machine in Maharashtra's Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

Drunken Principal Sleeps Inside Classroom:

