Amid the heavy rainfall in the state, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday said that "Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place. I'm monitoring closely. All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field." Our government is committed to ensure the safety of people, added Shinde.

Check Tweet:

