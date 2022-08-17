In a shocking incident, five members of a family died and one was injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC on Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune dist last night. SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the accident occurred after a car collided with a container coming from the wrong side. "Container driver absconding," he added.

