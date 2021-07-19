Monsoon fury continued in parts of Maharashtra even on Monday. As per the latest report, as many as four houses were damaged in a landslide in the Kalwa area of Thane. The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Maharashtra: Four houses damaged in a landslide Kalwa area of Thane; search and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/Bx7a0l9q5o — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)