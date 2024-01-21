In a tragic incident, a minor girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a bullock cart in Ratnagiri's Khed. Fortunately, a policeman saved her life. A video from the location has surfaced on social media. Earlier today, four people received injuries after bulls at the cart ran into the crowd in Khed. Maharashtra: Four Injured After Bullock Cart Race In Ratnagiri's Khed; Video Surfaces.

Girl Seriously Injured in Bullock Cart Race

