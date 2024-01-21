At least four people were injured during a bullock cart race in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Sunday. The incident occurred in Khed taluka. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the bulls at the cart race running into the crowd. The injuries were caused after the bullocks went out of control in the midst of the race. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Maharashtra Shocker: Tractor Driver Kills Woman, Burns Body for Resisting Sexual Assault in Kolhapur, Arrested.

Bulls at Cart Race Run Into Crowd

