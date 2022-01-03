In a major breakthrough in the "Bulli Bai" app case, the Mumbai police on Monday detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru. The 21-year-old student is reportedly one of the followers of the app. Notably, six months after derogatory "Sulli Deals" site surfaced, a new controversy emerged with the "Bulli Bai" targeting women of another religion. "Bulli Bai", created on GitHub platform, popped up on January 1 this year, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

Tweets By ANI:

Maharashtra minister Satej D Patil says Mumbai Police has got a breakthrough in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. Can't disclose details as it may hamper probe, he adds. pic.twitter.com/g5R2J9Df6v — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Tweet By Satej D Patil:

Update on #BulliBai case:@MumbaiPolice has got a breakthrough.Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation, I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits & they will face the law very soon. — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)