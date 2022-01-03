All schools in Mumbai closed again till January 31, 2022. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a circular regarding this on Monday. The decision was taken amid the rising concerns over a new variant of COVID-19. Meanwhile, schools for classes 10 and 12 to remain open for students.

