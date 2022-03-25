A horrifying incident has come to light from Pune where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own father in Hinjewadi. The accused was arrested by the Police on March 24. The victim's grandmother filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. On the basis of the complaint, cops at Hinjewadi police station registered a case under section 376 (AB) 377 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.

