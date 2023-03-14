The Maharashtra police on Tuesday filed a murder case against an unknown person after a body was found on the 12th floor of an under-construction building. As per reports, the dead body was found at an under-construction building in the Lalbaug area under the Kalachowki police station jurisdiction. Officials of Mumbai police said that the accused tied the deceased person's hands and feet before killing. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 20-Month-Old Child in Worli, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Mumbai Police Register Murder Case

Maharashtra | Police filed murder case against unknown person after they found a body on 12th floor of an under-construction building in Lalbaug area under Kalachowki PS. Police informed that the accused tied the deceased person's hands & feet before killing: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)