Maharashtra reports 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, 13,588 recoveries, and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total cases in the state rose to 24,49,147. Total recoveries stood at 22,03,553 while the death toll mounted to 53,300. The state now has as many as 1,91,006 active cases.

Maharashtra reports 27,126 new #COVID19 cases, 13,588 recoveries and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 24,49,147 Total recoveries 22,03,553 Death toll 53,300 Active cases 1,91,006 pic.twitter.com/RkwOd7VmWZ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

