Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,723 fresh cases of COVID-19. The state also recorded 32 death in the past 24 hours. The state's caseload has also surged to 2. 4 lakh active COVID-19 patients. Reportedly, Maharashtra had recorded 34,424 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra reports 46,723 new coronavirus cases, up from 34,424 a day ago, and 32 more deaths; active tally rises to 2.4 lakh: Health department — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)