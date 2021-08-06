Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,539 new COVID-19 cases, 5,859 recoveries and 187 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state mounted to 63,41,759 while the total recoveries stand at 61,30,137. The death toll in the state rose to 1,33,717.

