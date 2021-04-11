Maharashtra reports 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 34,07,245.

Total recoveries: 27,82,161.

Death toll: 57,987.

Active cases: 5,65,587.

Punjab reports 3,116 new #COVID19 cases, 3,121 recoveries and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 2,72,772 Total recoveries: 2,37,391 Active cases: 27,874 Death toll: 7,507 pic.twitter.com/DinFqrViJO — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

