Five persons were killed, and one was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a passenger bus in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. "The accident occurred at Kanpa village under Nagbhid police station limits," Maharashtra Police said. Injured were rushed to hospital, they added. The car was totally damaged in the mishap. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Morning Walker Crushed to Death After Two Buses Collide in Cuffe Parade.

Pics of Horrific Crash Emerge:

Five people died after a car collided with a private bus near Kanpa village in Chandrapur district. Injured were rushed to hospital: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/t1hif5QZZF — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

