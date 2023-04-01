Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent death threats to Shive Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang said they will murder him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi. Mumbai Police registered the FIR under relevant sections and a probe is underway for the same. Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai and Jodhpur Police Arrest Accused From Luni for Sending Fresh Death Threats via Email to Actor.

Check More Details Here:

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader & RS MP Sanjay Raut received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang mentioning murdering him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi. Sanjay Raut has filed a complaint. Police are conducting probe: Police (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/LXMQKP1fp1 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

