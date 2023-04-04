Another bus caught fire in Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 4. A Shivshahi bus carrying 16 passengers was engulfed in a blaze in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The bus was enroute to Amravati from Nagpur. The video showed a thick cloud of smoke and flames coming out of the bus and covering the skies. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Shivshahi Bus Catches Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)