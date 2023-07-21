An ST bus driver was thrashed by an angry mob for alleged eve-teasing a woman in Beed's Georai. The entire incident was caught on camera. The incident unfolded when the woman, along with her brother-in-law and father-in-law, boarded the Pune-bound bus. Reports said the bus driver allegedly molested her by attempting to force her into the driver's cabin. An argument broke out between them when the woman objected, which soon escalated.

ST Bus Driver Thrashed

