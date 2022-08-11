Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to former state minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and three police officials in connection with a case of kidnapping and assaulting a civil engineer. The case pertains to the alleged kidnapping and assault of Karmuse, a resident of Thane, in 2020.

