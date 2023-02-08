Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray's car was subjected to a stone pelting incident in Aurangabad. Thackeray was on a visit to Aurangabad when unruly scenes were witnessed. The incident was recorded on camera as well. Thackeray was accompanied by Ambadas Danve. Several locals created a ruckus in front of the MVA leaders' vehicle. Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Government, Calls New Rs 6,000 Crore Tender a Big BMC Scam.

Aditya Thackeray Security Breach:

Maharashtra | Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd’s Vaijapur area during party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. pic.twitter.com/QVHefWf9IU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)