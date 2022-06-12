In order to deal with water scarcity, locals of Gawaldi village of Nashik have been filling water from the well. "Politicians only come before polls. Our village doesn't have any water. We collect Rs 50 per family and give it to our sarpanch who then calls a tanker," a local said.

Check tweet:

