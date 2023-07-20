The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for the next 5 days, indicating heavy rains and active monsoon conditions over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Red alerts have been issued for districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Pune, with heavy downpours expected till July 21. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the period of intense rainfall and potential flood risks. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions in Mumbai, Thane Today; Thunderstorm, Rainfall Likely in Marathwada and North Central Parts Between March 13 and 15.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Active monsoon conditions to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. येत्या 5 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा. तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD………… भेट द्यI pic.twitter.com/BVgveqSc1k — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 20, 2023

