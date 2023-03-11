Weather Forecast updates in Mahashtra: Rain will continue over the north of Madhya Maharashtra. According to IMD weather forecast updates, thunderstorms will be seen from March 13 to 15, along with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds. They may reach 30-40 kmph. This will be seen in the isolated place in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra during 13-15 March. Heatwave is likely to occur in isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Saturday (March 11). The same condition will be noticed in the districts of Marathwada during 13-15 March. Light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph will likely occur at isolated places. Mumbai Weather Forecast: Respite From Heat, Dust for Mumbaikars Ahead of Holi 2023 as Maximum City Experiences Rainfall Today, More Downpour on March 7.

Heatwave in Mumbai

11 March: Heat wave conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets of Mumbai , Thane ,Raigad and Ratnagiri today. IMD Mumbai — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 11, 2023

Thunderstorms in Madhya Maharashtra From March 13 to 15

11 March: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra during 13-15 March IMD Mumbai — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 11, 2023

Thunderstorm in Marathwada

11 March: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada during 13-15 March. IMD Mumbai — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 11, 2023

