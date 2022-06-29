Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the phone on Thursday, June 29 in regards to the Assembly floor test for tomorrow. BJP leader seeks support from MNS supremo. Thackeray assured that he will vote in favor of the NDA.

#MaharastraPoliticalCrisis | BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke with MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone, asking for help in Floor Test scheduled for tomorrow. Thackeray agreed, he said that the party will vote. MNS has one MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/z7YCnDInki — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

