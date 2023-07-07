Dr. Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chair of the Maharashtra legislative council, left the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction (UBT) and joined the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday. Gorhe also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and declared her support for CM Shinde as he 'worked to forward the philosophy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray'. Shiv Sena Website Deleted by Uddhav Thackeray Camp After Losing Party Name and Symbol, Party's Twitter Accounts Lose Blue Tick Verification.

Neelam Gorhe Joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe joins Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QWvFSylafR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

