India paid tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his 48th birth anniversary on March 15, remembering his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Indian Army officer, serving with the National Security Guard (NSG), sacrificed his life while leading an operation to eliminate terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Citizens from all walks of life honoured the Ashok Chakra awardee for his supreme sacrifice. Born in 1977, Major Unnikrishnan was commissioned into the Bihar Regiment in 1999. During the operation, he ensured an injured colleague was evacuated safely before fighting the terrorists until his last breath. His valiant efforts continue to inspire the nation. Indian Railways Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Martyrs, Names Fleet of Diesel Locomotives After Bravehearts of India (Watch Video).

Netizens Pay Tribute to 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Brave die never, though they sleep in dust, their courage nerves thousand living men. He died Hero’s death, taking on Terrorists,fighting till his last breath. Remembering a Warrior MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN ASHOK CHAKRA 51 SAG-NSG/7 BIHAR on his 48th Birth Anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/wZBWuTJjQ7 — Jyoti pendse 🇮🇳 (@priority_n) March 15, 2025

" Happy Birthday Saab " Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) 51-SAG (NSG) / 7 BIHAR Salute 🇮🇳 #IndianArmy #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/d5s7nDPdrY — Desert Scorpion🦂🇮🇳 (@TigerCharlii) March 15, 2025

"Remembering Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Ashok Chakra awardee, on his birth anniversary. His bravery & sacrifice will never be forgotten. Saluting his courage & patriotism #SandeepUnnikrishnan #BirthAnniversary #Martyr #IndiaSalutes" pic.twitter.com/Zjnhvjua1V — VilasDhadke🇮🇳 (@VilasDhadke26) March 15, 2025

