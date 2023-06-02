In a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army martyrs, the Indian Railways has named a fleet of diesel locomotives after 'Bravehearts of India'. In a video posted by the railways, a diesel locomotive can be seen being named after Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. In the recent tweet, the railways said, "Indian Railways pays heartfelt tribute to our Martyrs. The fleet of diesel locomotives is named after our brave heroes. IR salutes their exceptional leadership and ultimate sacrifice for the Nation." Indian Railways: List of Stations With High-Speed Wi-Fi Connectivity, 158 Rural Stations Get Internet Facility.

Indian Railways Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Martyrs

Remembering our Martyrs🙏🏻 Indian Railways pays heartfelt tribute to our Martyrs. The @RailwayNorthern fleet of diesel locomotives is named after our brave heroes. IR salutes their exceptional leadership and ultimate sacrifice for the Nation.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yL531m09Qp — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 2, 2023

